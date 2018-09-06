Image copyright AFP Image caption Jair Bolsonaro is said to be receiving treatment in hospital

A far-right politician in Brazil has been stabbed in the abdomen while campaigning on the street, police say.

Jair Bolsonaro, a presidential candidate, was attacked in the south-eastern state of Minas Gerais.

The wound is "only superficial" and he is doing fine, his son Flavio says.

The controversial politician, who has outraged many in Brazil with racist and homophobic comments, has performed strongly in recent polls for next month's presidential elections.

Polls suggest he would get the most votes, if former president Lula da Silva fails in his attempt to overturn a ban on him standing.

Footage of the incident shows Mr Bolsonaro at a rally in Juiz de Fora, elevated, making a thumbs up gesture and surrounded by supporters, before he appears to be stabbed with a knife.

He then doubles over with pain, while his supporters lower him to the ground.

Police say a suspect has been arrested.

Mr Bolsonaro's backers see him as a strong leader who would crack down on crime.

The 63-year-old, who is representing the Social Liberal Party (PSL), is followed by millions of Brazilians on social media, and many refer to him as the "Brazilian Trump".

He also supports loosening gun control laws, and is backed by millions of evangelical Christians for his uncompromising anti-abortion stand.

However, he is seen as a divisive candidate, which means he may struggle to win if the vote goes to a run-off.

In 2011, he told Playboy magazine that he would be "incapable of loving a gay son" and that he would rather see such a son of his "die in an accident".

In 2015, he was fined for saying in a newspaper interview that Congresswoman Maria do Rosario was "not worth raping; she is very ugly".

He is currently being investigated for alleged racism over derogatory remarks he made about Afro-Brazilians.