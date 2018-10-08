Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jair Bolsonaro (left) and Fernando Haddad are expected to contest a run-off

The far-right candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, has won the first round of Brazil's presidential election.

He will face the left-wing Workers' Party candidate, Fernando Haddad, in the second round on 28 October after he failed to win the 50% of valid votes needed to win outright.

With almost all the votes counted, Mr Bolsonaro had 47% and Mr Haddad 28%.

Opinion polls conducted before the election predicted that in a second round the two candidates would be tied.

At the scene: South America correspondent Katy Watson

Jair Bolsonaro expected to win the presidency in this first round, even if the polls said otherwise. "On the 28th October, we can all go to the beach," he said, as he turned up to vote on Sunday. His supporters had been saying for weeks that their candidate would win this straight out.

Mr Bolsonaro may have soared in the polls recently but Brazilians are going to have to wait another three weeks to find out whether it'll be him or Fernando Haddad as Brazil's new leader.

Brazil feels very divided - and fragile. You could feel it when you talked to voters. So many people have told me they would be voting for the 'least worst' candidate. On one side, those determined never to allow the Workers' Party to rule again. On the other, those desperately trying not to allow a far-right candidate to rule this young democracy.

There's a feeling of nervousness that's hanging over Brazil - and will do for the next few weeks as both candidates ramp up their campaigning once again. The future of Brazil will vary greatly, depending on who eventually wins.

Brazilians will have to choose between two very different candidates on 28 October.

Mr Bolsonaro, a Catholic, won the support of many evangelical Christians by saying he would defend traditional family values.

He quoted the Bible as he cast his vote. "Our banner was always John 8:32: 'Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free'," he said.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Jair Bolsonaro has been courting the evangelical vote

Mr Bolsonaro has stirred controversy with racist, homophobic and misogynist comments and there have been mass demonstrations against him.

But his tough stance on crime has won him the support of many Brazilians who feel that record-high rates of criminality have made them prisoners in their own homes.

On the eve of Sunday's vote, Mr Bolsonaro said his government would hand down the tough punishments offenders deserved. He is in favour of relaxing gun ownership laws and has spoken of torture as a legitimate practice. He also wants to restore the death penalty.

Opposing views

A former mayor of São Paulo, Mr Haddad is backed by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was disqualified from standing in the election after he was jailed for corruption.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Fernando Haddad became the Workers' Party candidate after Lula was barred from running

Mr Haddad has portrayed himself as a trusted candidate for those who balk at Mr Bolsonaro's style and rhetoric. "I don't believe in violence, in military dictatorship or the lack of liberty," he tweeted.

"I'm very hopeful that we will have a much more civilised second round," Mr Haddad said about the deep divisions the campaign had stirred up

"We have the ability to defeat what Bolsonaro stands for, in terms of reversing social gains, in terms of civility, in terms of solidarity and in terms of mutual respect," he said.

People have also been casting ballots to elect all Brazil's state governors as well as two-thirds of the senators and all lawmakers in the chamber of deputies.

More than 1,000 seats in state legislatures across the country are also being contested.