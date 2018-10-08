Image copyright Reuters Image caption The injured sleep in a tent near Port-de-Paix, Haiti

At least 12 people died and almost 200 were injured after a powerful magnitude 5.9 quake struck Haiti on Saturday.

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the quake that struck late on Saturday was about 19km (12 miles) north-west of the city of Port-de-Paix.

These images show how Haitians are trying to cope after the disaster.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption An aftershock on Sunday caused people to run into the streets in panic

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Authorities fear the death toll could rise

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hospital workers relax after treating the injured

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Several buildings are reported to have been destroyed in the quake, with many more damaged

Image copyright AFP Image caption The country is still recovering from a devastating magnitude 7.0 earthquake in 2010

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 200,000 people died in the 2010 disaster, which destroyed large parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince

