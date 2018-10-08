In pictures: Haiti earthquake aftermath in Port-de-Paix
- 8 October 2018
At least 12 people died and almost 200 were injured after a powerful magnitude 5.9 quake struck Haiti on Saturday.
The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the quake that struck late on Saturday was about 19km (12 miles) north-west of the city of Port-de-Paix.
These images show how Haitians are trying to cope after the disaster.
