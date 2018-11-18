Image copyright Reuters Image caption Alan Garcia asked for asylum at the Uruguayan embassy in Peru's capital Lima

Peru's former president has requested asylum at the Uruguayan embassy after being barred from leaving the country.

Alan Garcia is accused of taking bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht in exchange for government contracts to build a metro line in the Peruvian capital Lima.

The two-time president denies the charges and says he is the victim of political persecution.

A court banned him from leaving Peru while an investigation is carried out.

Peru's foreign ministry confirmed Mr Garcia had requested asylum from the Uruguayan embassy in Lima on Saturday, hours after the court order was issued.

The request "should be evaluated by the government of Uruguay", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Uruguay is yet to confirm whether it will grant Mr Garcia asylum.

The corruption allegations refer to his second term in office, between 2006 and 2011.

Mr Garcia first led the South American country from 1985 to 1990.