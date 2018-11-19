Latin America & Caribbean

Thousands flee as Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

  • 19 November 2018
A view of the Fuego volcano eruption at sunrise, seen from El Rodeo, Escuintla, Guatemala, 19 November 201 Image copyright EPA

Almost 4,000 people have been evacuated from the slopes of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala.

Several firefighters help the residents to evacuate the little village of El Rodeo, due to the eruption of Volcan de Fuego (Volcano of Fire), in the town of Escuintla, Guatemala, 19 November 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Firefighters helped people living on the slopes of the volcano to evacuate
Residents of several communities nearby the erupting Fuego volcano, stay at a temporary shelter in Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City on Nov. 19, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Many took shelter in a sports stadium where the authorities erected tents

The stratovolcano southwest of the city of Antigua began erupting on Sunday, with ash and lava spewing from its crater.

A view of the Fuego Volcano erupting, as seen from El Rodeo municipality, in Escuintla department, 45 km southwest of Guatemala City on November 19, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Lava spewed from the volcano, giving it an orange glow at night

It comes five months after almost 200 people were buried by volcanic ash and mud during a violent eruption in June. That eruption generated pyroclastic flows - fast-moving mixtures of very hot gas and volcanic matter - which descended down the slopes, engulfing communities such as El Rodeo and San Miguel Los Lotes.

Volcanologists say lava is rising 500m above the volcano's crater.

A view of the Fuego volcano eruption at sunrise, seen from El Rodeo, Escuintla, Guatemala, 19 November 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption The ash cloud rising from the volcano could be seen from far away
A view of the Fuego volcano eruption at sunrise, seen from El Rodeo, Escuintla, Guatemala, 19 November 2018. Image copyright EPA
A view of the Fuego Volcano erupting, as seen from Escuintla, Guatemala on November 19, 2018. Image copyright AFP

The ash cloud exceeds a height of 1km (3,280ft) above the 3,763m-tall (12,250ft) volcano.

Fuego is one of Latin America's most active volcanoes.

