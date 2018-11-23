Children Village: Remote school in Brazil wins best building award
A boarding school for disadvantaged children in a remote forest area of Brazil has won this year's award for the world's best new building.
The Children Village dormitory complex, which provides accommodation for 540 children, received the international Riba award for excellence this week.
It is based on a farm surrounded by dense rainforest in Tocantins state.
The building is made mostly from timber glued together and features three landscaped courtyard gardens.
Dormitories on the school campus, which surround the gardens, are individually distinguished by uniquely-patterned door panels.
The rooms are ventilated using perforated brickwork, which is handmade on site, and feature specially-designed furniture, according to the Riba website.
A series of sculptural timber staircases connect to the upper level of walkways and balconies, which provide views across the site and over the courtyards.
- Bloomberg HQ in London wins Riba architecture prize
- In pictures: World Architecture Festival 2018 shortlist
Judges praised the structure, designed by architects Aleph Zero and Rosenbaum, for its "humble heroism".
Gustavo Utrabo, an architect at Aleph Zero, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that the building was "improving the quality of life of the kids".
"We tried to make a new feeling and a contemporary interpretation of the traditional ways of building in this area of Brazil," Mr Utrabo said.