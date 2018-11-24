Latin America & Caribbean

Migrant caravan: Humanitarian crisis develops in Tijuana

  • 24 November 2018
Related Topics

The mayor of the Mexican border city of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis as it struggles to cope with an influx of migrants, all hoping to cross into the US.

Lila lies with her 10-month-old daughter Sofia from Honduras and reads information about claiming asylum in the US as she rests in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, 23 November Image copyright AFP
Image caption Lila and her baby daughter Sofia, originally from Honduras, are among some 4,600 migrants who have reached the city in a caravan, or convoy, for protection in recent weeks.
Yeni, 20, from Guatemala, changes the nappy of her one-year-old daughter Marta in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, 23 November Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Yeni, 20, from Guatemala, arrived in the city with her one-year-old daughter Marta.
Jeyri, a seven-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, waves a US flag as she rests with her family in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, 23 November Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Jeyri, a seven-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, waves a US flag as she rests with her family. The migrants hope to claim asylum in America.
Members of a caravan from Central America trying to reach the United States sleep under a road bridge next to the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico, 23 November Image copyright Reuters
Image caption These migrants in Tijuana were sleeping under a road bridge on Friday.
A Central American migrant rests under a bridge near El Chaparral port of entry at the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, 23 November Image copyright AFP
Image caption The migrants face a long wait to be processed by US immigration officials.
An aerial view of shelters where members of the Central American migrant caravan are staying in the city of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, 23 November Image copyright EPA
Image caption Meanwhile, they camp out close to the frontier.
Central American migrants, mostly Hondurans, remain at a shelter near the US-Mexico border fence in Tijuana, 23 November Image copyright AFP
Image caption The lucky ones have tents to shelter from the sun.
A migrant carries her food outside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, 23 November Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Food is on hand at the shelter provided by the Mexican authorities.
A group of Central American migrants are seen lining up for food outside a temporary shelter at the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on 23 November Image copyright AFP
Image caption But costs are mounting and the mayor, Juan Manuel Gastelum, has urged international agencies to help.

All photos subject to copyright.

Related Topics