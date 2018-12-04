Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Children were lifted and pulled up in an attempt to cross the border fence

About two dozen migrants climbed over the border wall separating Mexico from the US near Tijuana on Monday.

While some ran to evade capture, most handed themselves in to border guards.

Image copyright Reuters

The attempt to cross into the US illegally came just days after the migrants were transferred from one temporary shelter to another after it had become unsanitary.

Thousands of people have left Central America for Tijuana in the hope of crossing into the US.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Others climbed on to the shoulders of their fellow migrants to get across the metal fence

Image copyright Reuters

They arrived in mid-October after having travelled more than 4,000km (2,500 miles), much of it on foot.

The group, dubbed "migrant caravan", has been camping out in a sports complex turned into a temporary shelter by the local authorities.

Last week city authorities bussed them to a concert venue that now acts as a federally run shelter, 14 miles to the south.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Conditions in the shelter by the border had become unsanitary

Image copyright EPA Image caption Migrants picked up their few belongings before boarding busses to the new shelter

Officials said conditions at the Benito Juárez sports complex on the border had become untenable after parts of it had flooded.

They told the migrants food and medical services would no longer be provided there.

Having spent a month trekking towards the United States, many of the migrants are growing frustrated at the long wait that faces them at the border.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Faced with worsening conditions and a long wait some decided to jump the fence with their children

Image copyright Reuters

Many say they are fleeing gang violence in their home towns and want to apply for asylum based on "credible fear", while others are hoping for better job opportunities in the US.

Applying for asylum at a border post can take months and with US officials restricting the number of applicants to between 40 and 100 a day at El Chaparral port of entry in Tijuana, the migrants could be stuck for months or even years in the shelter.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Why are there so many people at US border?

Some of those jumping the fence said they hoped their cases would be heard more quickly that way.

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at the migrants, calling them an "invasion", which he said threatened to "overrun" the US.

He has sent troops to the border and issued an order denying the possibility of asylum to migrants crossing the southern border illegally - but that order has since been halted by a US federal judge.

A previous attempt by a larger group of migrants to jump over the border wall was met with tear gas, sending women and children running back to the Mexican side.

Mexico has demanded that the US investigate the use of tear gas during the incident. The migrants who stormed the border were deported by Mexico.

All pictures subject to copyright.