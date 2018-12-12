In pictures: Mexico pilgrims brave cold for national patron saint
Millions of people are arriving in Mexico City to honour the Virgin of Guadalupe.
-
EPA
Pilgrims are making their annual journey to Mexico City to honour the Virgin of Guadalupe, Mexico's patron saint
-
Reuters
The annual event takes place on 12 December at the Basilica of Guadalupe
-
Reuters
Believers camped outside the basilica overnight wrapped up against the cold
-
AFP/Getty
The event commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to Juan Diego, the first indigenous saint from the Americas, in 1531
-
AFP/Getty
The virgin spoke to him in the Nahuatl language and told him a church should be built for her where there had once been an Aztec Temple to the goddess Tonantzin
-
Reuters
The image of "La Guadalupana", as she is sometimes called, blends its Spanish colonial and Aztec heritage
-
AFP/Getty
The faithful travel from all over the world to visit the basilica
-
EPA
Some pilgrims arrived on their hands and knees
-
Reuters
The Virgin of Guadalupe is revered by Catholics around the globe
-
EPA
It is one of the most visited Catholic pilgrimage sites worldwide