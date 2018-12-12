In pictures: Mexico pilgrims brave cold for national patron saint

  • 12 December 2018

Millions of people are arriving in Mexico City to honour the Virgin of Guadalupe.

    Pilgrims are making their annual journey to Mexico City to honour the Virgin of Guadalupe, Mexico's patron saint

    The annual event takes place on 12 December at the Basilica of Guadalupe

    Believers camped outside the basilica overnight wrapped up against the cold

    The event commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to Juan Diego, the first indigenous saint from the Americas, in 1531

    The virgin spoke to him in the Nahuatl language and told him a church should be built for her where there had once been an Aztec Temple to the goddess Tonantzin

    The image of "La Guadalupana", as she is sometimes called, blends its Spanish colonial and Aztec heritage

    The faithful travel from all over the world to visit the basilica

    Some pilgrims arrived on their hands and knees

    The Virgin of Guadalupe is revered by Catholics around the globe

    It is one of the most visited Catholic pilgrimage sites worldwide

