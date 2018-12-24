In pictures: Guatemalan child migrant's body flown home
- 24 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of seven-year-old Guatemalan girl Jakelin Caal - who died earlier this month while in the custody of the US Border Patrol - has been returned to her home country.
Jakelin was crossing the US-Mexico border with her father as part of a caravan of Central American migrants. They handed themselves in to US border agents in New Mexico in early December.
While in custody, Jakelin developed a high fever and died of liver failure several days later.