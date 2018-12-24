Latin America & Caribbean

In pictures: Guatemalan child migrant's body flown home

  • 24 December 2018
Jakelin Caal's brother Abdel holds a picture of her sister outside their home in San Antonio Secortez. Photo: 22 December 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Jakelin Caal's brother Abdel carries her photograph outside their home in San Antonio Secortez village

The body of seven-year-old Guatemalan girl Jakelin Caal - who died earlier this month while in the custody of the US Border Patrol - has been returned to her home country.

Jakelin was crossing the US-Mexico border with her father as part of a caravan of Central American migrants. They handed themselves in to US border agents in New Mexico in early December.

While in custody, Jakelin developed a high fever and died of liver failure several days later.

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Claudia Maquin sits and waits for the arrival of her daughter's body
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Local residents have gathered to prepare her grave in her village
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A small grave has been dug in the cemetery
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Mourners have brought flowers
Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption The white coffin, containing the girl's body, was flown from the US to Guatemala City
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Jakelin's grandmother, Elvira Choc, is among those waiting for its arrival
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Villagers have set up a makeshift memorial in her memory
Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption They also made an altar
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Her death triggered protests in the US - such as this one in El Paso, Texas - against President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policy

