Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jakelin Caal's brother Abdel carries her photograph outside their home in San Antonio Secortez village

The body of seven-year-old Guatemalan girl Jakelin Caal - who died earlier this month while in the custody of the US Border Patrol - has been returned to her home country.

Jakelin was crossing the US-Mexico border with her father as part of a caravan of Central American migrants. They handed themselves in to US border agents in New Mexico in early December.

While in custody, Jakelin developed a high fever and died of liver failure several days later.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Claudia Maquin sits and waits for the arrival of her daughter's body

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Local residents have gathered to prepare her grave in her village

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A small grave has been dug in the cemetery

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mourners have brought flowers

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The white coffin, containing the girl's body, was flown from the US to Guatemala City

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jakelin's grandmother, Elvira Choc, is among those waiting for its arrival

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Villagers have set up a makeshift memorial in her memory

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption They also made an altar