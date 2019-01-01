Image copyright AFP Image caption Jair Bolsonaro will govern Brazil for the next four years

A far-right former army captain will be sworn in as Brazil's new president later on Tuesday.

Jair Bolsonaro, 63, won the presidential election by a wide margin against Fernando Haddad of the left-wing Workers' Party on 28 October.

Mr Bolsonaro was propelled to victory by his campaign promises to curb Brazil's rampant corruption and crime.

But he has proven a deeply divisive figure whose racist, homophobic and misogynistic remarks have angered many.

Who is he?

Despite portraying himself as a political outsider during his campaign, Mr Bolsonaro served seven terms in Brazil's lower house of Congress, the Chamber of Deputies, before being elected president.

He has been a member of several political parties but is currently in the Social Liberal Party (PSL), which has grown from having a tiny presence in Congress to becoming the party with the second largest number of deputies in the lower house.

Before becoming a politician, Mr Bolsonaro served in Brazil's military, where he was a paratrooper and rose to the rank of captain.

How close are his ties to the military?

Very. During his time as a lawmaker, Mr Bolsonaro represented the interests of the armed forces and since his election he has named seven former military men to key ministries.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Bolsonaro has chosen ex-military officers for many key government posts

He has also expressed nostalgia for the time when Brazil was under military rule and the hard-line policies enforced during the period in which thousands were jailed and tortured.

He has praised that era as a "glorious period" in Brazil's history.

Why has his election caused such a stir?

Brazil only returned to democracy in 1985 after more than 20 years under military rule and some critics see his election as threat to the country's democracy.

Since being elected, Mr Bolsonaro has repeatedly stated that he he is committed to democracy and that he will abide by Brazil's constitution.

But previous comments he has made endorsing the use of torture and disparaging women, gay people and Afro-Brazilians have left many Brazilians worried.

The election campaign which brought him to power has left the country deeply divided into those who see him as the man to put Brazil onto the right track after massive corruption scandals rocked the country and those who fear he could lead Brazil into an authoritarian future.

What are his key policies?

Mr Bolsonaro's key campaign promises were to drive down crime and to stamp out corruption, which has seen scores of top businessmen and high-ranking politicians, including former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, jailed.

In order to achieve the former, he wants to loosen laws on gun ownership so that "honest citizens" can carry arms and "protect themselves".

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Bolsonaro has a strong following among Brazilians who favour relaxing gun ownership laws

On Saturday, he tweeted that he would issue a decree to allow citizens who do not have a criminal record to own guns.

Days after being elected, he picked Brazil's most famous anti-corruption judge, Sergio Moro, as his minister of justice.

Mr Moro, who has been the key force behind the massive Car Wash corruption investigation, accepted despite having said in the past that he would never enter politics.

While the move was welcomed by some who see Judge Moro as a relentless fighter against corruption others criticised the judge for "abandoning" his corruption investigation.

Why are environmentalists worried?

Environmentalists were aghast when Mr Bolsonaro announced that as part of his drive to streamline Brazil's government, he would merge the ministry of agriculture and that of the environment.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Ricardo Salles has been chosen as the new environment minister by Mr Bolsonaro

Mr Bolsonaro argued that such a move would cut down on the red tape farmers faced but environmentalists feared that it would erode the protection of the Amazon rain forest.

Days after his election and in the face of severe criticism by the then-ministers of the environment and agriculture he backtracked on the issue.

Just days before the second round of the election, he also revoked a pledge to quit the Paris climate accord, which sets targets for cutting greenhouse gases.

The man he has named as his environment minister has since confirmed that Brazil will remain part of the Paris Agreement.

What does it mean internationally?

Mr Bolsonaro has been very clear about who he considers to be his international allies and those he views as foes.

US President Donald Trump is "an example" to him and Mr Bolsonaro has promised to follow the US lead and relocate Brazil's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Bolsonaro visited a synagogue with Benjamin Netanyahu in Rio

Following a meeting with Mr Bolsonaro on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that it was only a matter of "when, not if" Brazil would make the move.

Mr Bolsonaro has been scathing in his criticism of the left-wing governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela and cancelled invitations to their leaders to his inauguration.

He also accused Cuba of holding back some of the salaries paid to Cuban doctors working in Brazil, prompting Cuba to pull out their doctors in retaliation.

But his harshest words have been for those "reds" he accuses of corruption within Brazil.

Speaking to his supporters ahead of the second round, he said he would "purge" the country of such criminal elements and they would face either jail or leaving Brazil altogether.