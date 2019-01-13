Image copyright AFP Image caption Juan Guaidó is the speaker of Venezuela's National Assembly

The head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled parliament was briefly detained days after saying he was ready to assume the country's presidency.

A video posted on social media appears to show the moment intelligence agents intercept Juan Guaidó's car in a busy road north of the capital, Caracas.

Two journalists detained while covering the case have also been released.

President Nicolás Maduro was sworn in for a second six-year term on Thursday. The opposition calls him illegitimate.

Mr Guaidó - who said on Friday he was ready to assume the Venezuelan presidency on an interim basis - was detained while he was on his way to a political rally in the northern state of Vargas, opposition members said.

His wife, Fabiana Rosales, who announced the detention on Twitter, and daughter were travelling with him, according to local media reports.

Mr Guaidó is the speaker of the National Assembly, which has been stripped of powers by the Supreme Court. Mr Maduro dismissed his comments as a "show".

The detained journalists have been named as Beatriz Adrián, from Colombia's Caracol television, and Osmary Hernández, who works for CNN's Spanish news channel.