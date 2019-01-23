El Helicoide: From Shopping Mall to Prison

Credits

Reporter/Producer: Karenina Velandia

Director/Designer: Charlie Newland

Producer: Kelvin Brown

Executive Producer: Jenny Norton

UX Designers: Alice Grenié and Cecilia Tombesi

Archive

Celeste Olalquiaga, director of proyectohelicoide.com and author of Downward Spiral: El Helicoide's Descent from Mall to Prison, co-edited by Lisa Blackmore.

Archivo Fotografía Urbana / Proyecto Helicoide.

Images

Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela, David Smolansky, Diana López, González family, Getty.

Source material

The Organization of American States, Human Right Watch, Amnesty International, Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, International Monetary Fund, United Nations, Foro Penal, Justicia y Proceso, Una Ventana a la Libertad.

Special thanks to Celeste Olalquiaga, the detainees and their families, the solicitors, and the human rights activists who supported this investigation.

The scenes depicted in this story were recreated based on descriptions given by interviewees, archive material or recent images shared from inside the prison.

Some details, including several names, have been changed to protect the identity of those interviewed.

All detainees who were interviewed as a part of this investigation have since been released. Several of them have left Venezuela.