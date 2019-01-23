El Helicoide: From Shopping Mall to Prison
Credits
Reporter/Producer: Karenina Velandia
Director/Designer: Charlie Newland
Producer: Kelvin Brown
Executive Producer: Jenny Norton
UX Designers: Alice Grenié and Cecilia Tombesi
Archive
Celeste Olalquiaga, director of proyectohelicoide.com and author of Downward Spiral: El Helicoide's Descent from Mall to Prison, co-edited by Lisa Blackmore.
Archivo Fotografía Urbana / Proyecto Helicoide.
Images
Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela, David Smolansky, Diana López, González family, Getty.
Source material
The Organization of American States, Human Right Watch, Amnesty International, Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, International Monetary Fund, United Nations, Foro Penal, Justicia y Proceso, Una Ventana a la Libertad.
Special thanks to Celeste Olalquiaga, the detainees and their families, the solicitors, and the human rights activists who supported this investigation.
The scenes depicted in this story were recreated based on descriptions given by interviewees, archive material or recent images shared from inside the prison.
Some details, including several names, have been changed to protect the identity of those interviewed.
All detainees who were interviewed as a part of this investigation have since been released. Several of them have left Venezuela.