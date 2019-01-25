Latin America & Caribbean

In pictures: Deadly dam collapse in Brumadinho

  • 25 January 2019

A dam has collapsed at an iron-ore mine in south-eastern Brazil, covering a vast area in a sea of muddy sludge that has swept over roads and destroyed buildings.

A helicopter flies over a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Many people are feared dead and scores are thought to be missing after the dam, which is owned by Brazil's largest mining company, Vale, gave way on Friday.
Aerial view taken after the collapse of a dam which belonged to Brazil's giant mining company Vale Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption It is used to hold residue from the nearby Feijão iron ore mine, and its collapse caused a sea of waste to spread across rural areas of Minas Gerais state.
Rescuers work in the search for victims after the collapse of a dam Image copyright AFP
Image caption Rescue teams were dispatched and officials said a number of residents who lived close to the dam have been evacuated.
General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Officials say that leaked tailings from the mine have spread into the nearby community of Vila Forteco, which is close to the city of Brumadinho.
General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burs Image copyright Reuters
Image caption President Jair Bolsonaro will visit the region on Saturday. Brazil's environment minister and its national secretary of civil defence are travelling to the scene.
A general view on damage caused by the breakage of a dam containing mineral waste from Vale, the world"s largest iron producer Image copyright EPA
Image caption The incident comes just over three years after another dam - owned by Vale and BHP Billiton - burst in Minas Gerais, killing 19 people. That is considered Brazil's worst environmental disaster.

All photographs subject to copyright as marked.

Related Topics

More on this story