A dam has collapsed at an iron-ore mine in south-eastern Brazil, covering a vast area in a sea of muddy sludge that has swept over roads and destroyed buildings.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many people are feared dead and scores are thought to be missing after the dam, which is owned by Brazil's largest mining company, Vale, gave way on Friday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is used to hold residue from the nearby Feijão iron ore mine, and its collapse caused a sea of waste to spread across rural areas of Minas Gerais state.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Rescue teams were dispatched and officials said a number of residents who lived close to the dam have been evacuated.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Officials say that leaked tailings from the mine have spread into the nearby community of Vila Forteco, which is close to the city of Brumadinho.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption President Jair Bolsonaro will visit the region on Saturday. Brazil's environment minister and its national secretary of civil defence are travelling to the scene.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The incident comes just over three years after another dam - owned by Vale and BHP Billiton - burst in Minas Gerais, killing 19 people. That is considered Brazil's worst environmental disaster.

All photographs subject to copyright as marked.