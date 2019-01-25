Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Survivors were pulled from the muddy torrent after the dam collapsed

A mining dam has collapsed in Brazil, causing a sea of sludge to spread to rural areas of the country's south-east state of Minas Gerais.

Up to 200 people are missing, the fire brigade says, although there have been no confirmed fatalities.

Rescue teams were dispatched and officials said a number of residents close to the dam had been evacuated.

The dam, used to hold residue from the Feijão iron ore mine, is owned by Brazil's largest mining company, Vale.

Vale and local authorities said on Friday that leaked tailings from the mine had spread into the nearby community Vila Forteco, close to the city of Brumadinho.

Eight people have so far been taken to hospital, officials told Reuters news agency.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rescue teams have been sent to the areas of Minas Gerais affected by the mudflow

Footage broadcast on local television showed the mudflow sweeping over roads and destroying buildings in its path.

Inhotim, Brazil's main contemporary arts centre, is in Brumadinho, but is not believed to have been affected.

A government spokesperson said Brazil's environment minister, Ricardo Salles, was travelling to the scene.

President Jair Bolsonaro will visit the region on Saturday.

The incident comes four years after another dam - owned by Vale and BHP Billiton - burst in Minas Gerais, killing 19 people.

It is considered Brazil's worst environmental disaster.