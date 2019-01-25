Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Who's really in charge in Venezuela? The BBC's Paul Adams explains

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has rejected an offer of talks from President Nicolás Maduro amid an ongoing power struggle between the two.

Mr Guaidó declared himself "acting president" on Wednesday, a position that has been recognised by several countries, including the US.

But Mr Maduro called the move a "coup" influenced by the US and cut off diplomatic ties in response.

A UN Security Council meeting on the crisis is due to be held on Saturday.

Mr Maduro began a second term earlier this month after polls marred by an opposition boycott and vote-rigging claims.

The international community is split on whether to recognise his government.

On Friday, he said he was ready to talk to his rival - but Mr Guaidó said he rejected "fake dialogue" and again said he would consider offering him amnesty.

Mr Maduro has so far retained the support of the country's military, but Mr Guaidó has asked them to "put themselves on the side of the Venezuelan people" and back him instead.

He has also called for major demonstrations demanding Mr Maduro's resignation to be held next week.

Why is Maduro unpopular?

Venezuela is in economic crisis - hyperinflation and shortages of basic essentials has hit its population hard and caused millions to flee.

Mr Maduro has faced internal opposition and ongoing international criticism for his human rights record and handling of the economy.

Mr Guaidó - who is leader of Venezuela's elected National Congress - said on Wednesday that the country's constitution allows him to take power because Mr Maduro's presidency is illegitimate.

He has promised to lead a transitional government and hold free elections.

Who is backing whom?

The US, more than a dozen Latin American countries, Canada and the UK have backed Mr Guaidó after he said he was the legitimate president.

But Russia has condemned foreign support for Mr Guaidó, saying it violates international law and is a "direct path to bloodshed".

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denounced US policy toward Mr Maduro as "destructive".

According to Reuters, Russian military contractors have been flown secretly into the country to provide security for the president.

China, Mexico and Turkey have also publicly backed Mr Maduro.