A blaze has engulfed a dormitory at the youth team training centre of one of Brazil's biggest football clubs, killing 10 people, local media report.

Three people were also injured when the fire broke out at Ninho de Urubu, the training ground of Flamengo football club, in Rio de Janeiro.

The fire reportedly broke out as players were sleeping. The cause is not yet known.

Flamengo is one of Brazil's biggest and best-known clubs.

Social media posts showed the extent of the devastation at the ground.

According to the G1 news portal, the fire began at 05:10 (07:10 GMT) and was extinguished by 07:30.

None of the victims has been identified but players aged between 14 and 17 are known to have used the dormitory.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, firefighters say.

The Ninho de Urubu centre was expanded two months ago, Reuters news agency reports.