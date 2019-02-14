Latin America & Caribbean

In pictures: Venezuelans trade scrap metal to survive

  • 14 February 2019
Venezuelans cross from their country through "Trochas" - illegal trails - near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in Villa del Rosario, Norte de Santander, Colombia Image copyright AFP
Image caption Venezuelans on "trochas" - illegal trails - near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in Colombia

Struggling Venezuelans have resorted to trading scrap metal and plastic crates in an attempt to make ends meet.

Amid drastic food shortages and an economic crisis, crowds have forged trade routes along illegal tracks leading into neighbouring Colombia.

President Nicolás Maduro has said he will not allow aid to enter the country as it is a means for US intervention.

Juan Guaidó, the head of Venezuela's National Assembly who has been recognised by the US and some other nations as interim president, has said almost 300,000 Venezuelans will die if aid does not arrive soon.

Venezuelan Dayana Pirela carries empty soda and beer crates to sell Image copyright AFP
Venezuela Image copyright AFP
People cross from Venezuela through "trochas" - illegal trails- near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge Image copyright AFP
Colombian Maria who lives in Venezuela, pulls a cart with scrap metal to sell Image copyright AFP
Venezuelans overwhelmed by daily hardships in their crisis-torn country have turned into scrap merchants, embarking in processions along clandestine trails Image copyright AFP
A man carries scrap metal to sell, after crossing from Venezuela through "trochas" Image copyright AFP
A man crosses from Venezuela through "trochas" - illegal trails Image copyright AFP

