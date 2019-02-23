Venezuelan border towns were overcome with violence on Saturday, as tensions over the delivery of humanitarian aid reached breaking point.

President Nicolás Maduro has partly sealed the country's border to try to stop aid stockpiles being carried over by supporters of the opposition's Juan Guaidó - who declared himself interim leader last month.

Here are some of the most dramatic photographs of the day's events.

Image copyright AFP Image caption A demonstrator faces police at the Simon Bolivar international bridge - connecting Venezuela to Cucuta, Colombia

Images from crossing points around the country showed security forces and protesters in stand-offs against each other.

Protesters used shoes and stones as projectiles and also set fires to try to deter military blockages. Security forces responded by pushing back and using tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

Image copyright AFP Image caption A woman is overcome by tear gas at the bridge in Cucuta

Mr Guaidó has shared messages on social media saying some aid has been able to pass in from collection points in Brazil and Colombia, despite government resistance.

Local media said supporters jumped barricades to cross the border in defiance of President Maduro's closures.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Some images appeared to show aid trucks that had managed to pass, being burned

Image copyright AFP Image caption Defecting members of security forces from the state of Bolivar being escorted by Colombian police

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A dramatic image shows a protester running into barbed wire strung across a street in Ureña

As protesters gathered at the border, President Maduro held a rally in support of his government in the country's capital Caracas.

He was photographed dancing at the event and stood at a podium emblazoned with the words #TrumpHandsOffVenzuela - referencing the US support of Mr Guaidó.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Maduro has suggested the aid is part of a US ploy to exert influence

Supports of Mr Guaidó, however, also gathered in Caracas.

They included this man, who drew attention for wearing a Spiderman costume, while demonstrating with the Venezuelan flag.

Image copyright AFP

