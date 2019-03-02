Latin America & Caribbean

In pictures: A Chilean paraglider and his hawk in flight

  • 2 March 2019

A Chilean paraglider has been photographed flying in tandem with his hawk outside the capital city, Santiago.

The ten-month old Hook learnt to fly alongside Ariel Marinkovic, and the pair were captured on film training in the hills around the Latin American city.

Ariel Marinkovic and his hawk Hook in flight Image copyright AFP/Getty
The Harris's hawk Hook Image copyright AFP/Getty
