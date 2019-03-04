Image copyright Reuters Image caption Juan Guaidó arrived to a crowd of supporters chanting "Guaidó, Guaidó"

Venezuela's self-declared interim leader Juan Guaidó has arrived at the main airport of the country's capital, Caracas, where he risks arrest.

TV footage showed him being received at the airport by diplomats from the US and EU nations, and a huge crowd of supporters chanting "Guaidó, Guaidó".

"We know the risks we face," he told them. "We are strong, we carry on."

Mr Guaidó defied a travel ban imposed by the country's Supreme Court when he left Venezuela last month.

He has called on President Nicolás Maduro to resign.

The two men have been at loggerheads for more than a month. While Mr Guaidó has been recognised by more than 50 countries, Mr Maduro, who is backed by China, Russia and Cuba, insists he is the only legitimate president.

Mr Guaidó left Venezuela to make a tour of other Latin American countries.

He has called on Venezuelans to join anti-government protests planned for Monday and Tuesday.