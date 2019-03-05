Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Juan Guaidó was greeted by thousands of supporters on his return on Monday

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro has vowed to defeat a "crazed minority" that wants to remove him from power.

In a challenge to opposition leader Juan Guaidó, he has called for "anti-imperialist marches" on Saturday to coincide with anti-government protests.

Mr Maduro's comments were the first since Mr Guaidó defied him and returned to the country on Monday.

Meeting trade union leaders, Mr Guaidó told public workers to defy management orders and observe a partial strike.

As head of the opposition-led National Assembly, Mr Guaidó proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president in January.

That came after the legislature declared Mr Maduro's May 2018 re-election illegitimate.

Mr Maduro has accused the US of trying to orchestrate a coup.

Maduro: 'We're going to stop them'

Speaking at an event marking the sixth anniversary of the death of his predecessor and political mentor, Hugo Chávez, Mr Maduro said: "While a crazed minority continues with their hatred, with their bitterness, it's their problem. We won't pay attention to them, compatriots."

He added: "We're going to stop them in their tracks, their work, the national union. Let the crazy minority continue with their bitterness, we will defeat them. For Chávez we will do it, for the great history of the country we will do it."

In front of gathered military personnel, Mr Maduro called for "anti-imperialist marches to commemorate the day of Bolivarian anti-imperialism" on Saturday.

Image copyright AFP/VENEZUELAN PRESIDENCY Image caption President Maduro took park in a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the death of Hugo Chávez

His call for a march sets the stage for more confrontation with Mr Guaidó, the BBC's Will Grant in Caracas reports.

Given the potential for clashes, the authorities will, no doubt, try to keep the two sides well apart, our correspondent adds.