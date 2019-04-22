Colombia landslide: At least 14 killed and five injured
- 22 April 2019
At least 14 people have been killed by a landslide on Sunday in south-western Colombia, officials say.
Five others were injured and several houses destroyed in the town of Rosas in the Cauca region.
The landslide happened after days of torrential rains hit the region and authorities are continuing to search the rubble.
Landslides are common in the Latin American country, especially during the annual rainy season.