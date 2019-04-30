Venezuela's Guaidó appeals to military 'at air force base'
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has published a video which he says was recorded at an air force base.
The recording shows him surrounded by men in uniform calling for the military to back him in "ending the usurpation" of power by President Nicolás Maduro.
The military has so far supported Mr Maduro and refused to back Mr Guaidó.
In the video, Mr Guaidó says he has the support of "brave soldiers" in Caracas. The government says it has put down a small coup attempt.
The video, published on Mr Guaidó's Twitter account, shows him standing next to another opposition leader, Leopoldo López, who has been under house arrest after he was found guilty of inciting violence during anti-government protests in 2014.
Mr López said that he had been freed by members of the military who had declared their loyalty to Mr Guaidó.
The Venezuelan information minister, Jorge Rodríguez, responded to the events on Twitter, writing that the government was confronting a small group of "military traitors" which according to him were promoting a coup.
Mr Guaidó, the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly has been calling on the military to back him ever since he declared himself interim president in January.
He argues that President Nicolás Maduro is a "usurper" because he was re-elected in polls that have been widely disputed.