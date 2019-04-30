Image copyright Twitter @jguaido Image caption In the recording, Juan Guaidó appears with military men and another opposition leader, Leopoldo López

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has published a video which he says was recorded at an air force base.

The recording shows him surrounded by men in uniform calling for the military to back him in "ending the usurpation" of power by President Nicolás Maduro.

The military has so far supported Mr Maduro and refused to back Mr Guaidó.

In the video, Mr Guaidó says he has the support of "brave soldiers" in Caracas. The government says it has put down a small coup attempt.

The video, published on Mr Guaidó's Twitter account, shows him standing next to another opposition leader, Leopoldo López, who has been under house arrest after he was found guilty of inciting violence during anti-government protests in 2014.

Mr López said that he had been freed by members of the military who had declared their loyalty to Mr Guaidó.

Venezuela: ha iniciado la fase definitiva para el cese de la usurpación, la Operación Libertad. He sido liberado por militares a la orden de la Constitución y del Presidente Guaidó. Estoy en la Base La Carlota. Todos a movilizarnos. Es hora de conquistar la Libertad. Fuerza y Fe pic.twitter.com/Awm6P09ZM0 — Leopoldo López (@leopoldolopez) April 30, 2019

The Venezuelan information minister, Jorge Rodríguez, responded to the events on Twitter, writing that the government was confronting a small group of "military traitors" which according to him were promoting a coup.

Informamos al pueblo de Venezuela que en estos momentos estamos enfrentando y desactivando a un reducido grupo de efectivos militares traidores que se posicionaron en el Distribuidor Altamira para promover un Golpe de Estado contra la Constitución y la paz de la República... 1/2 — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) April 30, 2019

Mr Guaidó, the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly has been calling on the military to back him ever since he declared himself interim president in January.

He argues that President Nicolás Maduro is a "usurper" because he was re-elected in polls that have been widely disputed.