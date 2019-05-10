Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Miguel Marcelo Yadón (white top) was killed in the shooting that injured Hector Olivares (in black)

An Argentine deputy has been seriously injured and another man killed in a shooting outside parliament in Buenos Aires, officials say.

Hector Olivares, of Argentina's Radical Civic Union (UCR), was shot three times by armed suspects while walking with a colleague on Thursday morning.

Mr Olivares, 61, was taken to hospital. His colleague Miguel Marcelo Yadón died from his injuries, police said.

Mr Olivares had been working on a law to limit football-related violence.

Police have not said if there is any link between the initiative and Thursday's attack.

The two men were targeted by suspects in a vehicle near the National Congress building at about 07:00 local time (10:00 GMT).

Fellow UCR lawmaker, José Cano, said the shooting was a "premeditated act".

"The information we have is that the car was parked half an hour before, they were waiting for [Mr Olivares] because he would go out for a walk in that place every day with Mr Yadón," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Forensic officers search the crime scene after Thursday's attack

Security footage of the incident was released showing the moment the officials were shot, with both men falling to the ground.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Olivares, 61, is a member of the social-democratic Radical Civic Union

A spokesman for Mr Olivares's office, Hector Lencinas, told reporters: "We have never received any threats of any type in the office. It's an open office were everyone is welcomed."

Mr Olivares, 61, represents the social-democratic UCR for Argentina's La Rioja region.