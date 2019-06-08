Image copyright EPA Image caption Many Venezuelans crossed the border to buy basic goods

Thousands of Venezuelans have crossed into Colombia to buy food, medicine and other essentials after the border between the two countries was reopened.

The crossing was closed in February at President Nicolás Maduro's request as opposition leader Juan Guaidó prepared to bring in US-backed humanitarian aid.

The country has faced shortages of basic supplies as a result of a severe years-long economic crisis.

More than four million people have fled Venezuela since 2015, UN agencies say.

The borders with Colombia, Brazil and Dutch Antilles islands were closed as the opposition organised the delivery of foreign aid, which was denounced by Mr Maduro as part of an effort to remove him.

Last month, he announced the reopening of the border with Brazil and the island of Aruba, but the Aruba authorities said the border would remain closed.

The closures caused problems for towns along the border that have come to rely on Colombian cities for essential products and services, and many people have crossed illegally, at times having to pay tolls to criminals controlling passage.

Announcing the reopening of the border on Twitter, Mr Maduro - who has blamed the country's crisis on a Washington-led economic war - said (in Spanish): "We're a people of peace that strongly defends our independence and self-determination."

Image copyright EPA Image caption Thousands of people queued to cross the border

The crisis in Venezuela deepened in January after Mr Guaidó, head of the National Assembly, declared himself interim president, arguing that Mr Maduro's re-election last year had been "illegitimate".

He has since been recognised by more than 50 countries, including the US and most of Latin America. But Mr Maduro retains the loyalty of most of the military and important allies such as China and Russia.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What are the real reasons behind Venezuela’s blackouts?

In April, Mr Guaidó led a failed attempt to spark a military rebellion against Mr Maduro, who described the effort as part of a US-orchestrated coup.

Since then, close allies of Mr Guaidó have been arrested. While his parliamentary immunity has been lifted, he has so far not been jailed.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Venezuela crisis: The four countries interested in the presidential battle

Meanwhile, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, special envoy for the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), said there was an urgent need for the international community to give greater support to Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, the three countries with the most Venezuelans refugees.

After meeting with Colombia's President Ivan Duque in Cartagena, she warned that more than 20,000 Venezuelan children, born abroad to displaced families, were at risk of statelessness as their parents were struggling to obtain the necessary documents.

On Friday, the UNHCR and International Organization for Migration (IOM) said the exodus from the country meant that Venezuelans were now "one of the single largest population groups displaced from their country".