Image copyright Getty Images Image caption González was well-known in Mexico, with dozens of acting credits to her name

One of Mexico's best-known television actresses, Edith González, has died aged 54.

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016 and went into remission a year later, but it recently returned.

González started her career as a child actor in the 1970s and had spent decades working in Mexican television, film and theatre.

She played strong female roles in some of the most popular telenovelas, or Spanish-language soap operas.

She had dozens of acting credits to her name, including in titles like Salomé, Corazón Salvaje and Doña Barbara.

She was married to economist Lorenzo Lazo Margáin, and had a teenage daughter from a previous relationship.

González first confirmed news about her cancer diagnosis on social media three years ago - sharing a smiling selfie with a thumbs up from her hospital bed.

She remained open about her illness with her fans since, keeping them updated about her treatment and progress online and in interviews.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption González continued working after her diagnosis

She was reportedly receiving treatment at Angeles Interlomas hospital in Mexico City when she died.

Fans have been paying tribute and celebrating her work since news of her death broke.

"She was a phenomenal actress and always encouraged positivity through her social media," one person wrote on Twitter.

Another praised her for playing feisty female roles, and not the "damsel in distress".

Skip Twitter post by @WiseBella3 You never know when the time comes to say goodbye from earth or see you later in heaven. One of my favorite TV novela actresses now rests in paradise. God hug and comfort her family. 🙏🏻 She was a warrior, a beautiful soul inside & out. #EdithGonzález pic.twitter.com/JzBGApuj4g — Dennise Ghantous (@WiseBella3) June 13, 2019 Report