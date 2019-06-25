Image copyright AFP Image caption Frida is credited with saving 12 people's lives during her career

A rescue dog who gained international fame for her heroics after an earthquake hit Mexico in 2017 has retired after nine years of service.

The Mexican Navy canine unit held a ceremony on Monday to honour Golden Labrador Frida.

She has taken part in 53 rescue operations across Mexico, Haiti, Guatemala and Ecuador.

The navy has credited Frida with saving 12 people's lives and locating more than 40 bodies.

"Her bark always gave hope, and in moments of pain and uncertainty she brought relief," said Deputy Naval Minister Eduardo Redondo.

Images of Frida clad in a protective eye mask, searching through the rubble of a school in Mexico City, drew worldwide attention and became a symbol of hope for Mexico after the earthquake, which killed more than 300 people.

Now aged 10, her handlers have hung up her famous mask and boots and presented her with a chew toy for the next chapter of her life.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Frida's image has been painted on to walls while a bronze statue of her and her handler was erected in Puebla, Mexico

Plans for her retirement have yet to be confirmed but it's believed Frida may move to the countryside and help to train the next generation of search and rescue dogs.

"Frida, mission accomplished, with honour," said Mr Redondo.