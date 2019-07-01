Image copyright AFP

Six suburbs in the Mexican city of Guadalajara have been left carpeted in a thick layer of ice after a heavy hail storm.

The ice was up to 1.5m (5ft) thick in places, half-burying vehicles.

Civil protection machinery was deployed to clear streets in the city of five million located north of Mexico City.

Local officials also reported flooding and fallen trees, but no-one is thought to have been hurt.

The city had been basking in temperatures of more than 30C. It has been hit by hail storms before, but seldom this heavy.

The authorities say 200 homes have been damaged and dozens of vehicles swept away in the city and surrounding districts.

State governor Enrique Alfaro described it as incredible, according to AFP.

"Then we ask ourselves if climate change is real. These are never-before-seen natural phenomena," he said.

