João Gilberto: Brazilian 'father of bossa nova' dies aged 88
- 6 July 2019
Influential Brazilian musician João Gilberto has died aged 88.
The singer and composer was known best as a pioneer of the bossa nova genre, which found international popularity in the 1960s.
Reports say Gilberto died at home in Rio de Janeiro after a period of illness. His son confirmed the news of his death in a Saturday Facebook post.
"His fight was noble, he tried to maintain dignity," Marcelo Gilberto said.