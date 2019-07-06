Image copyright AFP

Influential Brazilian musician João Gilberto has died aged 88.

The singer and composer was known best as a pioneer of the bossa nova genre, which found international popularity in the 1960s.

Reports say Gilberto died at home in Rio de Janeiro after a period of illness. His son confirmed the news of his death in a Saturday Facebook post.

"His fight was noble, he tried to maintain dignity," Marcelo Gilberto said.