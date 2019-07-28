Image copyright Reuters Image caption Tears of emotion as a young boy watches the big screen in Bernal's hometown of Zipaquira

Thousands of people have gathered across Colombia to celebrate Egan Bernal's certain victory in the Tour de France.

Bernal, 22, will be the first Colombian to win the race and the youngest to be crowned in 110 years.

In his hometown of Zipaquira, hundreds came to the "Plaza of Hope" to watch the final stage of the Tour in Paris, beamed across a giant screen.

A graffiti mural of the champion was unveiled in the town over a week ago.

Sunday's stage is largely ceremonial and the young Colombian will take his first place on the podium barring a major mishap.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Colombian cycling coach Fabio Rodriguez, who trained Egan Bernal, celebrates as he watches the Tour de France in Zipaquira

Mr Bernal's journey from a humble upbringing has become a symbol in Colombia, a country that has produced many famed cyclists.

This year alone, three of them - Rigoberto Uran, Nairo Quintana, and Bernal - finished within the top 10.

Images on social media show crowds celebrating on Saturday as Mr Bernal crossed the finish line with his Ineos team mate, Geraint Thomas, who came second.

Mr Bernal's victory has resonated especially with Colombians of modest backgrounds, many of whom are from the same deprived, largely indigenous areas of Colombia's Andes mountains.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Twelve Colombian cyclists have won stages of the Tour in previous years, with several others taking the coveted "King of the Mountains" polka dot jersey

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Egan Bernal successfully defended his lead position at the final stage of the race on Sunday