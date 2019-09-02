Bahamas residents share images of devastation
- 2 September 2019
As the Bahamas were hit by the most powerful storm to hit the archipelago since records began, a wave of power cuts and internet outages made getting information from the storm-hit areas difficult.
But as the main force of the hurricane passed, video showing the damage sprang up online.
Latrae Rahming, once press secretary to former Prime Minister Perry Christie, has been collating some of the videos shared by residents, particularly on the island of Great Abaco.
Damn pic.twitter.com/9yqAa3Ebli— Latrae Rahming (@p0sitivechange) September 1, 2019
Scenes From Abaco Beach Resort credit : Meeko Bert eyewitness news pic.twitter.com/hmJ8A4reyn— Latrae Rahming (@p0sitivechange) September 2, 2019
Damn I don't know-how safe is it evacuating people with tractors and a dump truck pic.twitter.com/fsZx3LEjip— Latrae Rahming (@p0sitivechange) September 1, 2019
Hurricane Durian Abaco Video pic.twitter.com/wmzj0UVE4m— Latrae Rahming (@p0sitivechange) September 1, 2019
More video out of Abaco it's like a tornado went through the place pic.twitter.com/0EkdwPGkjp— Latrae Rahming (@p0sitivechange) September 1, 2019
Cars flipping over in Abaco pic.twitter.com/JZDr3W7pdZ— Latrae Rahming (@p0sitivechange) September 1, 2019
