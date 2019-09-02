Bahamas residents share images of devastation

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Damage is thought to be particularly bad on the island of Great Abaco

As the Bahamas were hit by the most powerful storm to hit the archipelago since records began, a wave of power cuts and internet outages made getting information from the storm-hit areas difficult.

But as the main force of the hurricane passed, video showing the damage sprang up online.

Latrae Rahming, once press secretary to former Prime Minister Perry Christie, has been collating some of the videos shared by residents, particularly on the island of Great Abaco.