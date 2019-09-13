Image copyright AFP Image caption The unnamed weather system could develop into a tropical cyclone over the next two days

A new storm is threatening the Bahamas just two weeks after Hurricane Dorian tore through part of the islands.

Tropical Depression Nine, which could turn into a tropical cyclone within two days, is already causing heavy rains and strong winds on the islands.

About 1,300 people are missing after Dorian, while at least 15,000 are in need of shelter, food and medical care.

Officials have warned that flooding from the fresh storm could hamper their rescue and relief efforts.

The islands are expected to see up to 10cm (four inches) of rainfall and wind speeds of 45 km/h (30 mph) in the coming days.

Carl Smith, from the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema), told reporters the storm could hinder the ongoing search for missing people, as well as efforts to get essential supplies to Grand Bahama and Great Abaco - the worst hit islands.

"I hope it does not disrupt it," he said. "We have taken precautionary measures to address the potential impact that we may encounter."

Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas earlier this month, killing at least 50 people. As the clean-up operation continues, the death toll is expected to rise.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption At least 15,000 people have been left homeless in the wake of Hurricane Dorian

Dorian was packing sustained winds of 295km/h (185mph) when it made landfall at Elbow Cay on the Abacos on 1 September.

It equalled the highest winds ever recorded for a hurricane at landfall when it struck the Abaco Islands.

On Thursday the US announced $4 million (£3.2 million) in new humanitarian assistance for the Bahamas. The US Agency for International Development said the money would go towards providing shelter, food, medicine and water to those on the two worst hit islands.

More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from those islands to New Providence, where the country's capital Nassau is located.