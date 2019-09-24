Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Why the Amazon rainforest helps fight climate change

President Jair Bolsonaro has insisted that the parts of the Amazon rainforest within Brazil are the country's sovereign territory.

His policies have been criticised amid the wildfires raging there.

But in an address at the United Nations in New York, he struck a defiant note.

"It is a fallacy to say that the Amazon is the heritage of humankind, and a misconception confirmed by scientists to say that our Amazon forests are the lungs of the world," he said.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Mr Bolsonaro criticised what he described as sensational reporting in the international media.

"Using and resorting to these fallacies, certain countries, instead of helping ... behaved in a disrespectful manner and with a colonialist spirit," he said.

"They even called into question that which we hold as a most sacred value, our sovereignty."

He defended his government's treatment of indigenous people, saying many backed his policies.

"Some people both inside and outside Brazil, supported by NGOs... have insisted on treating and keeping our Indians as though they were real cave men," he said.

More than 80,000 fires have broken out in the Amazon rainforest so far this year.

Experts believe the majority of the fires across Brazil this year were caused by human activity such as farmers and loggers clearing land for crops or grazing.

Environmentalists say Mr Bolsonaro's policies have led to an increase in fires this year, and that he has encouraged cattle farmers to clear large areas of the rainforest since his election last October.

Mr Bolsonaro's visit to New York has sparked several protests.