A seven-storey residential building has collapsed in the city of Fortaleza in north-eastern Brazil.

Firefighters said that one person was killed when the apartment block collapsed.

Three people, one of them a 60-year-old woman, have been rescued but at least 10 more are feared trapped.

Video footage posted by neighbours shows a pile of rubble where the seven-storey building stood and rescue workers searching for survivors.

Authorities say a gas leak could be behind the building's collapse, which happened in Dionísio Torres, an upscale neighbourhood of Fortaleza, which is in the state of Ceará.

Local journalist Donizete Arruda posted a video of the scene of the collapse on Twitter.

The roads around the area have been cordoned off to allow rescue workers better access.