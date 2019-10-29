Latin America & Caribbean

Day of the Dead: Giant skeleton 'crawls out' of Mexico street

  • 29 October 2019
A cardboard skeleton emerges from a street in Mexico City Image copyright EPA

A giant skeleton has "emerged" from a street in the Tlahuac neighbourhood of Mexico City.

Much to the delight of local children, the sculpture has been placed in the city street ahead of the Day of the Dead celebrations on 1 and 2 November.

A girl touches the "hand" of a cardboard skeleton Image copyright AFP

The skeleton is made of cardboard and local artists have placed construction rubble next to it to make it appear that it is breaking out from under the tarmac.

Children pose next to the cardboard skeleton Image copyright AFP
A woman and her child walk up to a cardboard skeleton in Mexico City Image copyright AFP

Mexicans have been gearing up for the annual festival during which they celebrate the lives of the departed.

On Saturday, hundreds of people dressed up to take part in parades named after Catrina, the name given by Mexican cartoonist José Guadalupe Posada to an elegant skeleton he drew more than a 100 years ago.

The Catrina parade is a family affair with all generations joining in.

A girl is made up as Catrina during the "Catrinas Parade" along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City on October 26, 2019 Image copyright AFP

One of the biggest parades was held in Mexico City, but cities such a Monterrey in the north also held colourful events.

Young girls dressed as Catrina take part in a parade ahead of Day of the Dead in Monterrey, Mexico October 27, 2019 Image copyright Reuters

The festival has pre-Hispanic roots and many of the costumes reflected its ancient origins.

A woman dressed as a Catrina take part in a Catrina parade ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City Image copyright Reuters

Not all those taking part are dressed as skeletons - this year, monarch butterflies which migrate to Mexico in huge numbers every year, also featured.

A balloon in the shape of a skeleton is pictured near participants dressed as Monarch butterflies during the annual Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City Image copyright Reuters

But skeletons, whether modern or traditional were still the most popular look.

A participant wearing a skull mask performs during the annual Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City Image copyright Reuters
People dressed as skeletons dance during the Catrina parade in Mexico City on 27 October Image copyright EPA

