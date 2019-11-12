Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Evo Morales resigned as president on Sunday amid protests over alleged election fraud

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has arrived in Mexico City saying he asked for asylum because his life was in danger.

Mr Morales resigned on Sunday after weeks of protests over a disputed presidential election result.

The Mexican jet carrying him landed at an airport in Mexico City, where he gave a brief news conference.

Mr Morales said he was forced to stand down but did so willingly "so there would be no more bloodshed".

The left-wing leader said he and the Bolivian government were "very grateful" to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whom he credited with saving his life.

"While I have life I'll stay in politics, the fight continues. All the people of the world have the right to free themselves from discrimination and humiliation," he added.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mr Morales had arrived "safely" in the country, tweeting a picture of the jet that carried him.

Earlier on Tuesday, as Mr Morales left for Mexico, unrest again erupted on the streets of the Bolivian capital, La Paz, as angry supporters of the socialist leader clashed with security forces.

Bolivia's military commander ordered troops to support the police, who urged residents to stay indoors in a bid to quell the violence.

The deputy head of the Senate, Jeanine Áñez, has said she will take over as interim president until new elections are held.