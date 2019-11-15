Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mon Laferte revealed her chest while walking the red carpet at the Latin Grammy awards

A Chilean singer has bared her breasts in a red carpet protest at the Latin Grammy awards in the US.

Mon Laferte uncovered her chest emblazoned with the words "In Chile they torture, rape and kill" on Thursday.

Chile has seen almost a month of protests that started following a rise in subway fares and have grown into anti-government demonstrations.

At least 20 people have died and 1,000 have been injured in the protests.

As she accepted the award for best alternative album, Mon Laferte read a poem from Chilean writer La Chinganera, saying: "Chile, your pain hurts me."

Chile's independent National Human Rights Institute says it has brought legal action over 179 cases, including alleged murders, sexual violence and torture by the military police.

Demonstrators are demanding greater social reform from the Chilean government.

On Friday, the government announced it would hold a referendum to replace the country's constitution that dates back to the country's dictatorship. Replacing the constitution was a key demand of protesters.

Mon Laferte was one of several artists at the Latin Grammys who raised the current political climate in Latin American countries.

During his acceptance speech, Nicaraguan singer Luis Enrique told viewers: "Nicaragua is still at war. Nicaragua continues fighting to be free."

Residente, a Puerto Rican rapper, dedicated his award to "equality".

"Although it has nothing to do with the video, this is for all the people fighting in Latin America, he said."

"We can't continue to allow our governments to take us for fools. We need to continue fighting."