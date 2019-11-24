Image copyright AFP Image caption Candidates Luis Lacalle Pou (left) and Daniel Martínez are running for the presidency

Voters in Uruguay have gone to the polls to elect a new president, after no candidate secured enough votes to win outright in the first round.

The candidate for the centre-left Broad Front coalition, Daniel Martínez, secured the most votes in the poll held on 27 October.

Mr Martínez now faces Luis Lacalle Pou of the conservative National Party.

Voters named the economy as a major concern, with only 22% of citizens in one poll rating the economy as good.

Crime also dominated much of the pre-election debate after the murder rate increased by 46% last year.

The Broad Front coalition has ruled Uruguay for 14 years.

Who are the candidates?

Opinion polls suggest Mr Lacalle Pou, who secured the backing of some of the lower-placed presidential candidates, is ahead of Mr Martínez in round two.

Daniel Martínez, Broad Front

Image copyright EPA

Mr Martínez, a 62-year-old former mayor of Montevideo, has promised renewed efforts to create jobs and fight inequality, campaigning under the slogan "Not losing what has been good, but doing it better". He resigned as mayor in April to launch his presidential bid.

Supporters credited him with keeping the capital's economy in surplus through cuts to subsidies and improved tax controls. Critics, however, have pointed to signs of a weakening national economy under Broad Front rule.

The former socialist activist and pro-business engineer, Mr Martínez also served as senator and as minister of industry, energy and mining. He has promised more surveillance cameras and community policing to tackle crime.

Luis Lacalle Pou, National Party

Image copyright AFP

The 46-year-old conservative and very pro-business candidate is the son of former Uruguayan President Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera, who governed from 1990 to 1995. He has been a member of Congress since 1999, when he was 26.

Analysts say he has benefited from the formation of a solid coalition of different opposition parties since the first round, putting him within sight of ending almost 15 years of left-wing government.

He has campaigned on promises to observe fiscal responsibility and reactivate the economy, criticising the "reckless spending" of previous governments. Mr Lacalle Pou plans to put more police on the streets, but also wants to tackle the high cost of living through austerity measures.

His critics say his government plan could put at risk social programmes that currently benefit many Uruguayans.