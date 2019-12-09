Latin America & Caribbean

In pictures: Mythical creatures appear in Medellín

  • 9 December 2019
An artist wearing horn and pointing an arrow parades through Medellín Image copyright EPA

Fantasy creatures took over the Colombian city of Medellín on Sunday with 800 artists taking part in the annual Parade of Myths and Legends.

An artist dressed as a tree takes part in a parade in Medellín Image copyright EPA

The parade is in its 45th year. It started in 1974 as a family event and to bring the country's myths and legends to life.

The event's artistic director said that in 2019 the emphasis was less on Colombian myths but on legends from across the world.

As a result, Mexican "catrinas", elegant skeletons made famous by cartoonist José Guadalupe Posada more than a 100 years ago, featured heavily in the parade.

A woman dressed as a Mexican catrina poses for a photo in Medellín Image copyright EPA
A performer with a papier-mache masks high-fives children watching the parade in Medellín Image copyright EPA

A malicious genie was the subject chosen by one artists' co-operative.

A man carries an evil genie on his shoulders in Medellín Image copyright AFP
Dancers dressed as genies take part in the annual parade in Medellín Image copyright EPA

Apart from genies, there were also artists dressed up as the man-eating trees of lore.

A man disguised as a man-eating tree walks among people at the parade in Medellín Image copyright EPA

And a character known as El Sombrerón, a kind of bogeyman with a diabolical face who also has a large hat.

A puppet representing El Sombrerón Image copyright AFP

This artist dressed as La Llorona, the Weeping Woman of legend.

An artists dressed as La Llorona, the Weeping Woman of legend Image copyright EPA

But there were also more light-hearted costumes and themes such as this giant ostrich and rider.

An artist poses for a child taking photos of the "ostrich" she sits astride of Image copyright AFP

