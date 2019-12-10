Chilean military plane 'disappears' with 38 aboard

A military plane with 38 on board has disappeared en route to Antarctica, Chilean air force says in a statement.

The C-130 Hercules transport aircraft took off from Punta Arenas at 16:55 local time (19:55 GMT), and operators lost contact soon after 18:00 (21:00).

Among the missing are 17 crew members and 21 passengers, who were travelling to provide logistical support.

Chile's air force said a search and rescue operation is under way to recover the plane and those missing.

News agency EFE reports that three of those on board are civilians.

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera said in a tweet that he was "dismayed" by the disappearance, and was monitoring the situation at Cerrillos Air Base from the capital Santiago.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

