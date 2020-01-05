Image copyright Reuters Image caption Juan Guaidó, left, tried to climb over the fence to get into the National Assembly building

Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaidó was denied entry to the National Assembly to be re-elected as its head.

Dissident opposition politician Luis Parra, Mr Guaidó's rival, then declared himself parliament's new Speaker by megaphone - a move denounced by the opposition as a "parliamentary coup".

The opposition also said Mr Parra was sworn in without votes or quorum.

In a heated exchange at the doors, Mr Guaidó reportedly told a security officer: "This is unprecedented!"

Images later showed him and other politicians who support him trying to climb a fence to gain entry to the building.

Mr Guaidó said that only regime politicians and opposition deputies critical of him had been allowed to enter the National Assembly building, and that security forces had set up barricades in downtown Caracas.

Before the dramatic declaration, AFP reported that opposition deputy Jose Brito - another opponent of Mr Guaidó - told journalists that Mr Parra would stand for the role of Speaker.

"You could have been the future - now you are and will be the past," Mr Brito told reporters, addressing Mr Guaidó.

State broadcasters later described Mr Parra as the new Speaker.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Luis Parra, a dissident opposition politician and rival of Juan Guaidó, was declared Speaker

Before the vote, Mr Guaidó had accused the government of attempting to thwart his re-election as parliamentary speaker by bribing and intimidating politicians.

For the past year, he has led opposition to the country's socialist President, Nicolás Maduro.

Last January, he declared himself interim president - a move that was quickly backed by almost 60 countries, including the US and UK - after disputing President Maduro's 2018 re-election.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Supporters of Mr Guaidó denounced the election of Luis Parra as a "parliamentary coup"

Mr Guaidó's position at the head of the opposition-led National Assembly was the basis of his claim to be Venezuela's legitimate head of state.

But after a year of failed attempts to oust President Maduro, he has been struggling to maintain unity among the opposition.

President Maduro, meanwhile, has maintained his position despite intense domestic and international pressure, thanks largely to the support he has from the Venezuelan military.