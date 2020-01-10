Image copyright Reuters Image caption Officials in the school where the shooting took place

A young student has opened fire in a school in northern Mexico, killing a teacher and injuring at least six other people before shooting himself dead, officials say.

The incident happened at a private school in the city of Torreón in Coahuila state. Local media say the student was about 11 years old.

It was not immediately clear what his motives were.

Though murders are on the rise in Mexico, school shootings are rare.

The boy - who has not been identified - was a good student who lived with his grandmother and had normal behaviour, Mayor Jorge Zermeño told Milenio TV.

He carried two guns, Mr Zermeño said. It was not clear how he had obtained them.

The shooting happened at around 09:00 local time (15:00 GMT) on Friday at the Cervantes elementary school in Torreón, some 800km (500 miles) from the capital, Mexico City.

The mayor said police were still trying to locate his parents. Dozens of police and soldiers have surrounded the school.

The injured included five students and another teacher. Two of the students were in a serious condition in hospital, local officials said.