Image copyright EPA Image caption The president has described the plane as a symbol of government excess

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has confirmed that he will have a raffle to cover the cost of his predecessor's luxury plane and raise funds for state-run hospitals.

The specially-outfitted Boeing 787 Dreamliner was purchased in 2012, at the start of the presidency of his predecessor Enrique Peña Nieto.

Mr López Obrador has described the plane as a symbol of government excess.

He frequently uses commercial flights to travel across Mexico.

An initial plan to raffle off the plane itself faced widespread mockery as people questioned what ordinary Mexicans could do with such an aircraft.

The luxurious jet has been reconfigured to fly only 80 people, has a large "presidential suite" and a private bath.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The plane has a large "presidential suite" and a private bath

Mr López Obrador has now decided to give 100 winning ticket holders $1 million (£773,000). The government hopes to raise about $160 million from 6m ticket sales.

The remaining money will be used to buy medical equipment for public hospitals and ensure the plane is kept in flight condition while the president tries to sell or rent it.

Raffle tickets will cost about 500 pesos ($26; £20) and the winners will be announced on 15 September, the day before Mexican Independence Day.

The president had previously pledged to use profits from the sale of the plane to fund efforts to curb illegal migration.