Coronavirus nightmare in Ecuador's main city Guayaquil - pictures
Ecuador's biggest city, Guayaquil, is one of the worst-hit places in Latin America in the coronavirus pandemic.
Its health service is overwhelmed and hundreds of bodies have been left unburied, sometimes lying in the street.
Officially Covid-19 has killed 421 people in Ecuador and infected 8,450, but the real figures are believed to be much higher. A relatively low rate of testing means many cases have probably gone unreported.
The official charged with collecting bodies in Guayaquil, Jorge Wadad, said in the first two weeks of April almost 6,000 more deaths had been registered than the average for this time of year.
More on the pandemic:
- WATCH: Ecuador's struggle with coronavirus
- Massive surge in deaths in Ecuador's largest city
- WATCH: Medics worldwide fighting coronavirus
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- HOPE AND LOSS: Your coronavirus stories
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health
All images are subject to copyright.