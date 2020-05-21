Tiger seized in Mexico after man tried to lasso it

Image copyright Office of Environmental Protection, Mexico Image caption The tigers were seized days after one of them was filmed roaming the streets

Mexico's Office for Environmental Protection has seized two Bengal tigers from a house in Jalisco state.

The animals were discovered after a video was shared on social media of one of the tigers roaming the streets of the city of Tlaquepaque, with a man attempting to lasso it.

When questioned by officials, the owner could provide proof that the animals were legally in Mexico.

But he failed to show that he was complying with safety regulations.

Locals were surprised to see a number of men chasing the tiger through the streets and posted the video on social media.

The tigers - one male and one female - are aged 10 months and 2 years and 9 months respectively and found to be in a good state of health, with no signs of mistreatment.

Officials said they would be returned to their owner if he could show he can provide adequate safety measures to protect the general public.

Image copyright Mexico's Office for Environmental Protection Image caption The tigers are being cared for by animal welfare officials

This is not the first time reports have emerged of Bengal tigers roaming the streets of Mexico.

In 2017, a Californian man said he bought a cub for $300 (£235) from someone who was walking an adult tiger in Tijuana.

He was arrested after he tried to smuggle the cub across the US border.