Panama governor stopped in car with 79 drug parcels Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Twitter/@ProtegeryServir image caption Police released photos of the car and the drugs which they had found under its seats

Police in Panama say they have detained two Panamanian nationals who were travelling in a car carrying 79 packets of illegal drugs.

Local media have identified one of the detained as the governor of Guna Yala, Erick Martelo.

The police said they had been acting on a tip-off and stopped the car in the early hours of Tuesday local time at a road block.

They found the drugs stashed underneath the seats.

Panamanian President Nito Cortizo asked the interior minister to arrange for the governor's immediate dismissal.

So far, there has been no comment from Mr Martelo or anyone representing him.

Guna Yala is located on Panama's Caribbean coast and is home to the indigenous Guna people.

In the south it borders with Colombia and its long coastline has long been used by cocaine traffickers to smuggle their goods north.