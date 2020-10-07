BBC News

Hurricane Delta: Mexico's Riviera Maya braces for storm

image captionIn Cancún, workers removed billboards ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta

People living along Mexico's Caribbean coast are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Delta, which could bring a life-threatening storm surge and strong winds to the Yucatán peninsula.

Delta, which weakened from a Category 4 to a Category 3 storm earlier, is expected to make landfall shortly.

The storm is expected to hit the Riviera Maya, a popular tourist destination.

Thousands of tourists and residents have moved into shelters for safety.

Delta is the 26th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which typically runs from June to November, and has had an unusually high number of storms this year.

image captionThe convention centre in Cancún has been opened up as a shelter

In its 06:00GMT update, the US National Hurricane Center said Delta was located 130km (80 miles) east-south-east of Cozumel, an island off the Mexican coast popular with cruise ships and divers.

It had maximum sustained winds of 195km/h (120mph) and was expected to move towards the north-east of the Yucatán Coast.

image captionRestaurants boarded up their windows to protect them from the winds

A hurricane warning is in effect between Dzilam and Tulum, including Cozumel.

Torrential rains have been forecast for the states of Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm surge could raise water levels along the northern part of the Yucatán Peninsula by between 2.4m and 3.7m (8-12ft). It says large and destructive waves are expected along the coast.

  • Hurricanes: A guide to the world's deadliest storms
  • The busy hurricane season about to 'go Greek'

More than 150 shelters have opened their doors to people seeking refuge from the storm in the resort of Cancún.

The head of the area's hotel association, Roberto Citrón, told AFP news agency that "to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the same measures have been taken in the shelters as in hotels, such as the use of gel and face masks".

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he had deployed of 5,000 soldiers "to protect the population".

Oil companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico have also told non-essential staff to evacuate their offshore platforms and Mexican ports have been closed along its eastern coast.

