Indigenous Colombians march on Bogotá over killings

Published
image captionThe indigenous groups want a meeting with President Duque

Thousands of indigenous people have arrived in the Colombian capital, Bogotá, at the end of a protest march over an increase in violence in their territories.

They plan to congregate at the presidential palace on Monday to demand a meeting with President Iván Duque.

The protesters accuse the government of ignoring a rise in murders of indigenous leaders.

They also demand to be consulted on major development projects.

image captionMany of the indigenous protesters carried their traditional batons, a symbol of authority
image captionThe march is a protest over an increase in violence in the indigenous territories

More than 6,000 indigenous Colombians arrived in Bogotá on Sunday after travelling more than 600km (375 miles) first from the Cauca region that is their home to Cali, where they had hoped to meet President Duque last week.

image captionFrom Cali, they travelled in a caravan of open-sided buses to Bogotá
image captionIn many places, they were cheered on by local residents

When that meeting did not materialise on 12 October, they carried on to Bogotá.

During their trek they have been joined by social activists and Afro-Colombians who say they face similar challenges to those of the indigenous community, such as being caught in the middle of confrontations between the security forces and armed groups.

image captionMany of the protesters were dressed in traditional clothes

The mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, organised for the city's main sports centre to be used as an overnight base for the protesters, who in total number about 7,500.

image captionThey have been camping along the way but, in Bogotá, the mayor opened the sports centre for them

Aparicio Ríos, the leader of an indigenous territory in Paniquitá, in Colombia's south-western Cauca province, said that they wanted to denounce the systematic killings of indigenous leaders as well as the lack of engagement by the government with indigenous communities.

image captionThe demonstrators say the government has ignored a rise in murders of indigenous leaders

The indigenous groups in Cauca province have been caught in the middle of Colombia's decades-long armed conflict.

Even after the signing of a peace agreement between Colombia's left-wing Farc rebels and the government in 2016, indigenous groups continue to be targeted by right-wing paramilitaries and dissident rebels who oppose the peace agreement.

image captionIn total there are about 7,500 protesters

In light of the attacks, indigenous groups have organised protest marches and in some cases have demanded that security forces leave their land as they argue that their presence attracts rebel attacks.

media captionHundreds of Nasa people turned out to bid farewell to the killed men

