In pictures: Bolivia's ex-leader Morales returns from exile
Crowds gathered to welcome former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Wednesday as he returned to the town which he left a year ago to go into exile.
Mr Morales stepped down in November 2019 after the chief of the army urged him to resign as mass protests over allegations of vote rigging in the presidential election intensified.
He had led the country for almost 14 years but many Bolivians were angry that he ran for re-election in 2019.
They argued that he should not have been able to stand for the presidency again after a majority had voted in a referendum against dropping presidential term limits from the constitution.
But Mr Morales's socialist Mas party took the issue to the constitutional court, which annulled the result of the referendum and scrapped the term limits, thereby allowing him to run for president last year.
He was officially declared the winner, but protests erupted when the vote count was halted for 24 hours, prompting allegations of vote-rigging.
The protests continued for weeks - and combined with pressure from the army and the police - led to Mr Morales's resignation on 10 November and his move into exile first in Mexico and then in Argentina.
Mr Morales had always said that he would return to Bolivia if his socialist Mas party, which he continues to lead, won the re-run of the disputed 2019 election.
While Luis Arce, the candidate for the Mas party, had been leading in the polls, he surprised many observers by winning outright in the first round.
Mr Arce was sworn in on Sunday and on Monday, Mr Morales crossed the border from Argentina into Bolivia.
He made his way by car from the border to Chimoré, surrounded by his supporters.
One person who was conspicuously absent from his rally in Chimoré was the new president, Luis Arce.
While Mr Arce served as economy minister in Mr Morales's administration, he has been distancing himself somewhat from his former boss since he won the 2020 election.
The large attendance at the rally showed that Mr Morales retains the support of many in Chimoré and the surrounding Cochabamba region.
